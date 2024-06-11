Hey al! Happy Tuesday! I've got more coming this week as this is a super busy time for recruiting. Three commitments over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and more official visits coming up! I've got a few tidbits that I didn't really want to get a story together for, but wanted to keep it here for y'all, to get updated.*First off, it appears that UC will not be expecting any official visitors June 21. Unless something changes, the past two weekends, plus this coming weekend, will be the only June official visits. There were only a couple who entertained coming that final weekend, so the staff worked to reschedule them and get them all together in the first three weekends.**One of those who rescheduled is three-star CB Aydan West. He told us a little over a month ago that he planned to officially visit UC June 21. But that's been rescheduled for this weekend. Two official visits down, to West Virginia May 31 and Virginia this past weekend. I'm told those within UVA circles think he's a slam dunk there. But I definitely don't get that sense. West Virginia staff feels good, too. But I think it's a good sign for the Bearcats that he rescheduled. After this weekend, he told me he's going to Wake Forest next Tuesday (June 18) for an official visit and Michigan State June 21. West hasn't hinted at a decision, though. So not sure when that will be.***If you missed it, three-star OL Jayden Clark cancelled his official visit this coming weekend to Kentucky. We had taken that visit off his profile already, as it sounded pretty unlikely. But now, he's announced it publicly. Basically, as I said last week, this one is between UC and Indiana, where Clark will officially visit June 21. It sounds extremely positive for UC coming off his visit with the Bearcats this past weekend. Announcing the UK cancellation right after that visit is another good sign. But we won't know anything until after he sees the Hoosiers. And unless they completely wow him, I still think he's headed to UC. I made that FutureCast a while ago and I'm sticking with it.****The new player on the board is safety Terrell Holcomb. He'll now officially visit the Bearcats this weekend. Basically, they offered him back in March, but that offer wasn't fully committable. It now is, because Tariq Hayer committed to Rutgers. And that one was not a surprise, Hayer to Rutgers. I wasn't sure if he was gonna pick Rutgers or Maryland, but knew it would be one of those two, as much as he talked about playing close to home.Anyway, Hayer now being off the board has left the door open to Holcomb. And I've gotta think the Bearcats are the CLEAR leader here. Now that he's been given the greenlight to take an official visit, there aren't really any competitors. He'll likely get more offers and looks this fall, but it would be a shock if he doesn't commit to UC at this point in time.I'll spotlight the visitors for this weekend, on Friday. There still may be one or two more. We'll find out more over the next few days and I'll have any updates when available.