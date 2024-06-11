jason stamm
Hey al! Happy Tuesday! I've got more coming this week as this is a super busy time for recruiting. Three commitments over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and more official visits coming up! I've got a few tidbits that I didn't really want to get a story together for, but wanted to keep it here for y'all, to get updated.
*First off, it appears that UC will not be expecting any official visitors June 21. Unless something changes, the past two weekends, plus this coming weekend, will be the only June official visits. There were only a couple who entertained coming that final weekend, so the staff worked to reschedule them and get them all together in the first three weekends.
Anyway, Hayer now being off the board has left the door open to Holcomb. And I've gotta think the Bearcats are the CLEAR leader here. Now that he's been given the greenlight to take an official visit, there aren't really any competitors. He'll likely get more offers and looks this fall, but it would be a shock if he doesn't commit to UC at this point in time.
I'll spotlight the visitors for this weekend, on Friday. There still may be one or two more. We'll find out more over the next few days and I'll have any updates when available.
