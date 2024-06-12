jason stamm
Guys, as I said yesterday, this is an extremely busy time of year for recruiting. And just today, I've gotten enough tidbits that I thought it would be easier to just post another INsider here, to go over everything I've come across. As always, will post more updates when available.
What I didn't anticipate, is that Skinner said he still plans on officially visiting West Virginia June 21. So, I've now labeled him as a 'soft commit,' which means he's still actively looking around. Skinner has been talking to a few of the coaching staff there and told me, "I feel like I owe it to them." That's why he's still visiting. He's telling me Cincinnati is the place for him, BUT, now that recruiting has especially become a business, it's not a simple commitment anymore. We'll monitor, as I'm sure the Bearcats staff is trying to talk him out of going to WV for that official. Right now, though, he said that's the plan.
Right now, the plan is still for him to at least visit Memphis this weekend. But sources at GT have told me Canales has given the Jackets a silent commitment. So, unless something really changes this weekend or over the next few days, I'd expect Canales to make that commitment public. Until he does, I know the Bearcats have still stayed in daily contact and will continue that. But if he's given GT a verbal commitment, I'd expect that to stick. So, look for UC to move on to another offensive lineman.
BUT, right after I made the FutureCast, I had a source at Virginia Tech tell me the Hokies are likely losing out on their top CB target, three-star Terrance Edwards, who I had expected to choose VT. Sources tell me West Virginia will be the pick. That affects UC, in that my VT source said the Hokies staff plans to turn up the heat and make more of a push for DeLoatch. What helps the Bearcats is that he's coming off his Virginia Tech official visit and was kinda ho hum about it. AND, most importantly, UC gets him this weekend. So, expect the UC staff to make even more of a push here, as he'd be a massive get for Kerry Coombs and the secondary. Still, it's worth watching, since he'll now be one of VT's top targets.
I'm not sure how I feel about Simmons right now. But coming off a UC official, to schedule another one, I don't feel like that can be a great thing. I've only been texting, haven't had a chance to talk yet because of the current visit, but he said he liked the Bearcats. Still, he seems like he wants to decide soon, so he'll have five official visits in two weeks. With UC being first, it won't have the benefit of recency bias. We'll see, but I gotta think the Bearcats' odds have gone down a bit.
Again, I'll break down UC's visitors this weekend, on Friday. Right now, there's 7 total, three of them commitments for the Bearcats. More news coming when available.
