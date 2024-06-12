Guys, as I said yesterday, this is an extremely busy time of year for recruiting. And just today, I've gotten enough tidbits that I thought it would be easier to just post another INsider here, to go over everything I've come across. As always, will post more updates when available.*Probably the biggest news is that I just got off the phone with one of UC's recent commitments, three-star Mikkel Skinner. He just committed during his official visit on Saturday, which as you know from following our INsiders, we've been expecting for a while. Anyway, I finally got the chance to connect over the phone. Skinner had tons of great things to say about UC, like about assistant coach Josh Stepp and how he'd be used as a hybrid player in the offense, who can play WR, RB and even some TE.What I didn't anticipate, is that Skinner said he still plans on officially visiting West Virginia June 21. So, I've now labeled him as a 'soft commit,' which means he's still actively looking around. Skinner has been talking to a few of the coaching staff there and told me, "I feel like I owe it to them." That's why he's still visiting. He's telling me Cincinnati is the place for him, BUT, now that recruiting has especially become a business, it's not a simple commitment anymore. We'll monitor, as I'm sure the Bearcats staff is trying to talk him out of going to WV for that official. Right now, though, he said that's the plan.**You might have noticed that I put a FutureCast in for Xavier Canales to Georgia Tech. We've known for weeks that even though he said he was going to take official visits to Memphis and Georgia State, this was a two-horse race between UC and the Yellow Jackets.Right now, the plan is still for him to at least visit Memphis this weekend. But sources at GT have told me Canales has given the Jackets a silent commitment. So, unless something really changes this weekend or over the next few days, I'd expect Canales to make that commitment public. Until he does, I know the Bearcats have still stayed in daily contact and will continue that. But if he's given GT a verbal commitment, I'd expect that to stick. So, look for UC to move on to another offensive lineman.***To follow my INsider yesterday on Jahmari DeLoatch, I've put in my FutureCast for him to the Bearcats. He's just been so high on them for a couple of months now, I've been feeling the shift towards them for a while. And I still firmly believe UC is squarely in front here.BUT, right after I made the FutureCast, I had a source at Virginia Tech tell me the Hokies are likely losing out on their top CB target, three-star Terrance Edwards, who I had expected to choose VT. Sources tell me West Virginia will be the pick. That affects UC, in that my VT source said the Hokies staff plans to turn up the heat and make more of a push for DeLoatch. What helps the Bearcats is that he's coming off his Virginia Tech official visit and was kinda ho hum about it. AND, most importantly, UC gets him this weekend. So, expect the UC staff to make even more of a push here, as he'd be a massive get for Kerry Coombs and the secondary. Still, it's worth watching, since he'll now be one of VT's top targets.****Lastly, three-star DT Derrick Simmons told me he's decided to squeeze in one more official visit. He's currently visiting Northwestern and apparently decided to schedule it on Monday. So, he'll se Northwestern today and tomorrow, Boston College on Friday, Purdue for a midweek official visit on Tuesday and finish with Illinois June 21. That's a SUPER busy schedule.I'm not sure how I feel about Simmons right now. But coming off a UC official, to schedule another one, I don't feel like that can be a great thing. I've only been texting, haven't had a chance to talk yet because of the current visit, but he said he liked the Bearcats. Still, he seems like he wants to decide soon, so he'll have five official visits in two weeks. With UC being first, it won't have the benefit of recency bias. We'll see, but I gotta think the Bearcats' odds have gone down a bit.Again, I'll break down UC's visitors this weekend, on Friday. Right now, there's 7 total, three of them commitments for the Bearcats. More news coming when available.