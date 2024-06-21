Guys, I don't have a ton of info, but just a few tidbits to pass along. Thought it would be easier to put it all in one place here.*Last night, three-star RB Kolin Wilson flipped his commitment from UC to Mississippi State. This isn't a huge surprise. Even after he committed to the Bearcats, he set an official visit last weekend for the Bulldogs. I mentioned a few weeks ago that he would "listen" to SEC offers. This one just never felt settled.I know assistant coach Sean Dawkins worked this one hard, but it seemed like all along, Wilson was ready to jump to the SEC. I wasn't sure if it was gonna be Mississippi State or another SEC offer, but he decided not to wait. The funny thing is, I won't be surprised if a bigger SEC program jumps in here this fall and he flips again. UC isn't in a terrible spot here, since it already has three-star Zion Johnson on board. But it'll be interesting if the Bearcats take another one. My guess is you'll see a few more offers go out later this summer and into fall and UC hosts a few this fall. They've got a lot of other offers out for 2025 running backs. But getting ready to head into the dead period, which starts on Monday, I think they'll be content to wait and see what running backs are still available.**Seems like one of UC's biggest targets is off the table. Four-star Cedric Works officially visited the Bearcats with his teammate, three-star Jayden Clark, on June 7. I said from the beginning it would be a steal to get Works. But it looks like he's moved on.I talked to Works yesterday and he said he has a top three of Kentucky, Penn State and Florida. He's visiting KY this weekend for an official and I think the Wildcats are really trending up here. I think he'd like to stay close to home, but he likes the pull of the SEC. UC worked this one hard, and it's impressive they got him on campus for an OV.***Now, with Clark, I don't think this affects him and UC all that much. Remember, these guys were never a package deal, the Bearcats were just the only one they both visited officially. Just a few days ago, Clark posted he had a top three of UC, Indiana and West Virginia and that he would announce a decision on July 4.Well, I called him yesterday to check in and preview that and he told me "something's changed." He also said he might not have that top three and that he might not decide on July 4. He asked me to call him back on Monday, that he hoped to have more sorted out by then.I'm not 100% on what's happened, but I think something has changed with Indiana. He was supposed to officially visit there this weekend, but it sounds like that's not happening now. Not sure what's gone on, since the Hoosiers were also a late addition. Personally, I don't think the offer was committable, he tried to jump on it by taking an OV and they're telling him to slow down. Clark also never officially visited WV, so the only official he's taken was June 7 to UC. I've had my FutureCast in for the Bearcats for a while now and I think this solidifies it a little more. Again, he hasn't confirmed this. I'm reading the tea leaves, but this is my take based on what Clark is telling me. But hopefully I'll know more on Monday.****One more interesting nugget, this all comes as UC just offered two 2025 OL in Wilkin and Kelly, whom the staff just saw at camp. Kelly is more of an interior lineman, while Clark and Wilkin are outside. It sounds like it's not a definite that the Bearcats would take all three. My guess is one, maybe two of them. So, these offers also could have spooked Clark a little bit. I think he realizes he needs to decide soon, or he could get left out at both Indiana and UC. Especially as a local kid, I think the Bearcats would honor the offer to Clark, but these other two are also solid offers.It's also interesting that both UC and Indiana have offered Wilkin. They've both been involved with Clark. So, not sure if this means Indiana moves more towards Wilkin now or not. Anyway, this is all definitely worth watching. I'm trying to catch up with Wilkin over the next few days to get more here.And as always, I'll post more info here when available. Remember, no official visits for UC this weekend, barring something VERY unforeseen.