ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting ***INsider: Ja'Qualin Birdsong***

jason stamm

jason stamm

Moderator
Moderator
Aug 11, 2008
4,388
805
113
Please do not copy/paste or summarize any portion of this post to other Web sites or message boards, as it is a direct violation of copyright laws and could result in the termination of your Rivals.com subscription per our terms of service. Thank you.

Hey guys, honestly not a massive shocker today when four-star linebacker Ja'Qualin Birdsong announced he's decommitted from UC, where he committed in April at the spring game. Less than two weeks after he committed, he visited UCF on an unofficial visit. And really, over the last two months, it's been between UC and UCF. He officially visited the Bearcats last weekend, a week after he made an official to the Knights. So, now that he's taken both and opened things up, I've put in my FutureCast for UCF.

That's a tough loss for the Bearcats, as there's a reason why he's in the Rivals250. We all know how valuable having a good linebacker is, with Ivan Pace racking up the tackles he did. I think Birdsong has that athletic ability to at least have a shot to be in that mold. But unless something really changes very soon, I expect Birdsong to go to UCF, possibly in the next few days. From what I can tell, NC State, Georgia Tech and others have sniffed around recently, but not gained any traction. So, I don't think there's any other schools involved here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jason stamm

FB Recruiting ***INsider: 6.21 UC Recruiting Update***

Replies
1
Views
136
The Cradle
jon cowett
J
jason stamm

FB Recruiting ***INsider: Tariq Hayer***

Replies
2
Views
190
The Cradle
jason stamm
jason stamm
jason stamm

FB Recruiting ***INsider: TK Norman Update***

Replies
0
Views
116
The Cradle
jason stamm
jason stamm
jason stamm

FB Recruiting ***INsider: 6.11 UC Recruiting Update***

Replies
2
Views
267
The Cradle
jason stamm
jason stamm
jason stamm

FB Recruiting ***INsider: Grant Beerman***

Replies
1
Views
191
The Cradle
jon cowett
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today