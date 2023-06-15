Hey guys, honestly not a massive shocker today when four-star linebacker Ja'Qualin Birdsong announced he's decommitted from UC, where he committed in April at the spring game. Less than two weeks after he committed, he visited UCF on an unofficial visit. And really, over the last two months, it's been between UC and UCF. He officially visited the Bearcats last weekend, a week after he made an official to the Knights. So, now that he's taken both and opened things up, I've put in my FutureCast for UCF.That's a tough loss for the Bearcats, as there's a reason why he's in the Rivals250. We all know how valuable having a good linebacker is, with Ivan Pace racking up the tackles he did. I think Birdsong has that athletic ability to at least have a shot to be in that mold. But unless something really changes very soon, I expect Birdsong to go to UCF, possibly in the next few days. From what I can tell, NC State, Georgia Tech and others have sniffed around recently, but not gained any traction. So, I don't think there's any other schools involved here.