FB Recruiting UC's Signing Day Central

jason stamm

Aug 11, 2008
Hey all, I'll be updating this thread with anything, but wanted to at least give you an idea when to expect some of UC's signing ceremonies. The plan is for all of the commits to sign as early as possible and send in their paperwork, so UC can officially comment on them and promote their additions. So while these are the ceremonies, the Bearcats will start announcing their class at 7 am ET.

Three-star OL Zac Clarke -- 8:30 am ceremony
Three-star TE Devyn Zahursky -- 11 am ceremony
Three-star TE Gavin Grover--- 3 pm ceremony
Three-star DT Garrison Butler -- 3:30 pm ceremony
Three-star OL Jake Wheelock -- 4 pm ceremony
Three-star WR Kale Woodburn -- 6 pm ceremony

NOTE: Willie Goodwyn has already signed his letter of intent. He'll send it in to UC first thing in the morning. Ceremony was yesterday at his high school.
Three-star cornerback Zaravion Johnson also signed yesterday and will likewise send his in tomorrow morning to UC.
 
